Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important reminder and campaign that helps spread awareness of breast cancer and raise funds for research. For the Keaton family, they don’t need a reminder — Janel Keaton lives through this disease every day and has been doing so for almost a year now.
Troy and Janel Keaton lived an active lifestyle. They previously owned a farmhouse on 10 acres, and Janel Keaton did a lot of yard work on their property as well as daily exercises. They also took vacations and did activities that involved a lot of physical activity.
“Matter of fact, we climbed up Peaks of Otter in 52 minutes almost a year ago,” said Troy Keaton, who is the pastor of EastLake Community Church.
Little did they know that the Peaks of Otter would be the last big physical activity they did together before Janel Keaton was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.
On Nov. 10, 2020, they received the news that no one wants to hear. She had breast cancer, but they did not yet know how extensive it was.
Janel Keaton’s first recognition was a painful experience with one of her ribs, which felt like it was broken. She had a mammogram done on her, and they found suspicious lumps on her breasts. Janel Keaton put two and two together, knowing what those suspicious lumps meant and fearing that they were connected to the pain she was feeling in her ribs.
While the initial result from an ultrasound on her ribs showed nothing, Janel Keaton mentioned that while she liked hearing that, she knew deep down something still wasn’t right.
“I told Troy that I want the doctor to be right, and I want to believe that what we were told is right, but I don’t believe that that’s right,” Janel Keaton said.
