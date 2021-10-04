This year’s Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour (SMLCHT), the 30th year in the event’s history, marks the first time Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County has been a participating charity.
“We’re in the midst of launching ‘Habitat 2.0’ — a revitalized construction and community engagement program — so it’s the ideal time for us to become more visible in the lake community,” said Habitat’s board president, John Wilson. “The Charity Home Tour will help us with that.”
Beyond the exposure, Habitat looks forward to funding that will help with the cost of building materials.
“Habitat volunteers, supervised by construction manager Tom Natale, are about to begin building a house in Rocky Mount and are also embarked helping low income residents make needed home repairs,” Wilson said. “We’ve recently done a complete roof replacement for a local veteran, and next week we’ll be building a wheelchair access ramp. Several more similar projects are pending, but building materials costs have taken a significant jump this year.”
