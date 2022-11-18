Erik Crowell of Vinton has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business.
The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit Western Governors University (WGU) now serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 257,000 graduates in all 50 states.
