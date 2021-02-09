Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”), whose service area includes Smith Mountain Lake, plans to sell its wireless assets and operations (“Shentel Wireless”) to T-Mobile US Inc. (“T-Mobile”) for $1.95 billion and announced last Wednesday the expected uses of the approximately $1.5 billion of after-tax proceeds.
The purchase price was determined after the appraisal process related to the sale was completed, Shentel announced Feb. 2.
The purchase price (based on a calculation of 90 percent of “entire business value” and inclusive of the unrealized Sprint waived management fee) for Shentel Wireless was determined to be $1.95 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, in accordance with the terms of the management agreement and through a process with three independent valuation providers.
Shentel and T-Mobile had previously agreed that the determination of “entire business value” through the just completed appraisal process is final and binding. Shentel and T-Mobile expect to enter into a definitive asset purchase agreement during the first quarter 2021 and expect the transaction will close in the second quarter 2021 after satisfying customary closing conditions and obtaining required regulatory approvals.
Shentel currently expects that the after-tax proceeds from the sale of Shentel Wireless will be approximately $1.5 billion. The transaction will be accounted for as an asset sale for income tax purposes.
Shentel currently expects to use the proceeds to, among other things:
• As required by Shentel’s credit agreement, repay approximately $702 million of outstanding term loans and swap liabilities and terminate the respective agreements
• Issue a special dividend of $18.75 per share to Shentel’s shareholders
• Provide adequate liquidity for growth and potential strategic acquisitions
• Provide liquidity for general corporate purposes
Shentel expects to pay the special dividend in the second quarter 2021 after the close of the Shentel Wireless transaction, subject to the approval of Shentel’s Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to provide clarity on the expected sale price of Shentel Wireless and our ability to return significant value to our shareholders,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “The expected transaction closing in the second quarter along with the continued rapid expansion of our Glo Fiber to the Home and Beam fixed wireless services are part of our transformation to a broadband centric company. Shentel has a long history of growth and technology innovation and we are very excited about the new opportunities to bring state-of-the-art broadband to our customers and create value for our shareholders.”
Shentel scheduled a conference call and webcast last Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to discuss the anticipated sale of Shentel Wireless, expected use of proceeds and Shentel’s financial outlook for 2021 with respect to its continuing operations. The webcast and related materials is available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com.
An audio replay of the call will be available through March 3 by calling 855-859-2056.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.