The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting that resulted in a fatality early this morning in the Moneta area of Bedford County.
The sheriff’s office has requested the Virginia State Police to investigate this incident.
According to Virginia State Police, the investigation is underway by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office at the request of Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Chief of Law Enforcement Colonel John Cobb.
The incident began at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday when a DWR Conservation Police Officer attempted to stop a female motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet and for the motorcycle not displaying a license plate, according to state police.
When the conservation police officer activated his patrol vehicle's emergency lights and sirens to initiate the traffic stop, the motorcyclist allegedly refused to stop and continued to a residence in the 100 block of Afton Lane in the community of Goodview. The motorcyclist pulled up to the residence and went inside, according to police.
The DWR officer attempted to make contact with the woman — later identified as Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, 29, of Goodview — inside the residence, but there was no response.
As he was walking back to his patrol car, he heard shots fired inside the residence. The conservation police officer immediately requested assistance from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police.
After several hours of trying to make verbal contact with Clevenger-Kirk to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the situation, the adult female allegedly began setting fires inside the house.
At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, she exited her residence armed with a handgun, according to police.
The Bedford County sheriff's deputies and DWR conservation officer fired their weapons. Clevenger-Kirk was struck and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
Her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
No law enforcement were injured during the incident.
State police also is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, which quickly engulfed and destroyed the residence. There was no one else inside the residence with Clevenger-Kirk.
The state police investigation remains ongoing at this time.
