The Moneta Athletic Club hosted its spring fundraiser event May 1, featuring a boot camp and a SilverSneakers class demonstration as well as yard sale and food vendors.
Tootie’s Smoothies also made an appearance, giving out cold smoothies.
The fundraiser lasted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and SilverSneakers certified trainer Kim Scott said that the money raised will be used for gym expenses.
For the one-hour SilverSneakers class, Scott said they demonstrated strength training, balance and cardio.
The boot camp featured both a few challenging physical activities and cardio.
“It wore us out,” she said with a slight laugh.
Scott said that around 100 or more people showed up and they even gained more memberships with their SilverSneakers class and overall gym memberships.
She was overall pleased with the fundraiser event.
“This gave everyone the opportunity to get out and get together,” she said.
