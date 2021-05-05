Seven candidates will be running in the Republican convention this Saturday, and one of them decided to make a last minute stop at Smith Mountain Lake.
Working against the clock, Glenn Youngkin made one last impression on the lake community and had some help with a special guest: Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who spoke at tonight's event.
Met with a max capacity at Eastlake Community Church, Youngkin and Cruz took the floor to a standing ovation and loud cheering. Those loud cheers became more frequent throughout the evening as Cruz took center court to address why Youngkin is the type of candidate that Virginia needs as governor.
Read more about this with comments from Youngkin and Cruz in next week's issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.