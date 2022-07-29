Its official name is “A Simple Gesture SML, A Pantry Pick-up Program” – “A Simple Gesture” for short. Since its inception in 2018, it’s been helping Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) provide impoverished area residents with basic foodstuffs plus laundry, cleaning and personal care items.
Franklin County resident Linda Strup proposed the idea to LCM after watching it blossom in her former community of Reston, Virginia.
“It’s so simple,” she explained. “People pick up a few items from our published ‘Wish List’ as they do their regular shopping — it might be canned fruit, personnel hygiene items or laundry supplies, depending on what’s needed most in the LCM pantry. They place them outside on their porch or by the mailbox on a designated Friday, four times per year, in a re-usable tote bag we provide in advance (but any bag will do). One of our volunteer drivers then picks up the bags and delivers them to LCM. The result is a windfall of much needed items that LCM can distribute but doesn’t have to purchase.”
The next “A Simple Gesture” pick-up will be Friday, Aug. 5. Each quarterly collection provides an average of 25,000 pounds of food items for families in need.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.