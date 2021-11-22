Franklin County Public Schools shared the following information with families Nov. 9 in reference to calendar revisions and COVID-19 vaccine registration that will be conducted by the Franklin County Health Department.
FCPS Calendar Changes
Franklin County Public Schools, like many other schools across the nation, has relied on teachers and other staff members to cover classrooms due to staff shortages and absenteeism.
We recognize that this prevents teachers from having a planning period. Planning periods are used to review student achievement data, plan based on that data, communicate with parents, and prepare materials for students.
Staff members have continued with these responsibilities in the evening and weekends. In order to provide some time for staff to collaborate with their grade level team and/or department, a change to this year’s calendar was proposed to the School Board.
During the November 8th meeting, the School Board approved the recommendation for the following changes to the 2021-2022 school year calendar:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021 - Schools closed for students/teacher in-person workday
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Schools closed for staff and students
Monday, February 7, 2022 - Schools closed for students/teacher in-person workday
Saturday, March 5, 2022 - At-home workday for teachers cancelled
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - Teacher in-person workday
We apologize for the short notice; however, we believe this is in the best interest for student learning. It is critical that staff have time to work together as a team to analyze student performance data and use the data to drive their instruction.
I hope with the extended Thanksgiving break you and your family are able to enjoy a happy, relaxing, and safe Thanksgiving.
Pfizer COVID Vaccine
The Franklin County Health Department will hold a special clinic for interested parents of children in the 5-11-year-old age group only to register their child for a Pfizer COVID vaccine.
Families are able to sign up for this clinic by using (the URL below). The Health Department will be holding a clinic at the Franklin County Health Department, 365 Pell Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, on 11/19 from 9-11, 1-3, and 5-7.
This will be only for children in the 5-11-year-old age group as this is an entirely different formulation of the Pfizer vaccine. A parent will need to be present. Vaccines for this age group will also be available in our area at Kroger pharmacy in Rocky Mount and at some private physicians’ offices.
URL: https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:205:::NO:205:
P205_CLINIC_DETAILS_ID:276334354890527227950974445533077895957
Please call the Franklin County Health Department at (540) 484-0292 if you have questions or concerns.
