Franklin County votes to fund additional resource officers for schools

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to fund eight additional school resource officers (SRO) for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The new officers would be part-time employees that will supplement the current staff of full-time SROs currently protecting students in the district’s schools.
The vote came after a follow-up presentation by County Director of Finance and Human Services Brian Carter. At the board’s May meeting Carter laid out the dollars and cents involved with 100 percent coverage of on-site officers in all county public schools.
School shootings across the nation have prompted state and local governments to make school safety a priority by offering grant money to subsidize the cost of providing SROs.
Looking at the fiscal year 2023/2024 by the numbers Carter explained that $462K in state grant money is available but would require a 40 percent match of $306K by the county. The county match is not in the current budget, nor is the $537K in start-up costs needed to cover vehicles, uniforms and equipment.
Additionally the state grant money will phase out over a four to five years period leaving the entire cost burden on the county taxpayers.
By 2029 when the grant money dries up, Carter estimates that the ongoing operational costs would total approximately $2 million a year and an additional $1 million in capital costs, again vehicles, uniforms and equipment over a 5-year period.
Last year, there were only five SROs in county schools. Two officers from the Rocky Mount Police Department – one at the middle school and one at the high school and three from the county Sheriff’s office – one in the middle school and two at the high school. There were no SROs in any of the county elementary schools.
County Administrator Christopher Whitlow explained that this year there were 11 SROs working full-time in Franklin County schools covering 12 elementary schools, one middle and one high school.
The full-time officers work at the schools until summer break and then they are reassigned standard police duty. The proposed eight new officers, who would only work when students are on-campus would be paid $30 an hour for a maximum of 1,500 hours a year. That equates to eight hours a day for the mandatory 180 days that school are is session or 1,440 hours. Creating part time positions means a cost savings in benefits, state pensions, vacation and holiday pay.
The grant money does not allow for SRO’s to cover evening or weekend events at the school, sports or after-school activities.
When funding ran a little low the county allocated up to $100,000 from its budget stabilization reserve to supplement the SRO program and the Sheriff Department pitched in using existing staff to cover the last few weeks of school before the summer break.
Using some creative financing Carter told the board that they could cover the costs for this fiscal year by utilizing staff vacancy savings. So, they would not need an appropriation, just a reallocation of funds.
Every year the county budgets for 100 percent of the salary and benefits for all county personnel. But historically over a 3 to 5-year period Carter said there are enough staff vacancies throughout the year to cover the initial costs of the additional SRO positions.
By Virginia State standards SRO’s must be police officers with at least two years of experience.
While there were some concerns about taking experienced police officers out of the field and into the school Sheriff Bill Overton said many officers nearing retirement are looking at these positions as are some newly retired officers wanting part time work.
The deadline for accepting the grant money is July 24, just 6 days after the next regular Board of Supervisors meeting. And given the monumental task of hiring the experienced officers by August 8, the first day of school, the board decided not to delay the vote.
