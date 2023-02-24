Vinton History Museum provided the following updates on memberships and upcoming events.
Vinton History Museum memberships run on a calendar-year basis, so it is time to for members to renew annual membership. After 20-plus years, the Board of Directors increased the annual membership from $15 to $20 for individuals; lifetime individual memberships are $200; and its $150 per year for businesses and organizations.
Nelson Harris will be writing a book on the 1950s in the Roanoke Valley. He will be at the Vinton History Museum on Saturday, March 4. Anyone with pictures of Vinton and/or Roanoke Valley during that decade may bring them by the Vinton History Museum between noon and 1:30 p.m. and have them scanned as possible entries in the book. Photos do not need to be left there.
The Vinton History Museum is looking for some crafty folks who like to have fun. The museum is going to create unique decorations for the 2023 “Fashions for Evergreens” Tree at Hotel Roanoke. There will be meetings at the Vinton History Museum from noon to 2 p.m. March 8, April 12, May 17, June 14, July 12, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.
The Vinton Historical Society is hosting an author presentation by Betsy Biesenbach. She will lead an in-depth discussion about her children and family book, “Say My Name: The Story of Amanda Jeffers, Roanoke 1864.” The event will take place at the Vinton Library Meeting Room on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
