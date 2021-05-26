Megan Paris, 30, of Gladys, now faces a murder charge in connection to the death of her former boyfriend’s 3-year-old child in September.
The child’s father is from the Smith Mountain Lake area, and he was dating Paris at the time of the incident. His name is not being released out of respect for the family’s privacy.
Paris was indicted on a first-degree murder charge last week, according to reports. She previously was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and child abuse and neglect.
The child was in her care when he received “excessive” injuries that authorities believed to be non-accidental. The child was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sept. 17 and underwent surgery on his skull to relieve pressure before dying the next day.
During the investigation for the death of the child, Paris had changed her recollection of events to authorities.
It was not the first time the child was injured, however. Concerning a prior incident May 2020, Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews had stated that the child had sustained injuries such as a broken shoulder and bruises, and the child claimed Paris hurt him.
Her jury trial is scheduled to be held in October.
