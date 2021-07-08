Smith Mountain Lake has been a hot destination for tourists during the spring and summer seasons. However, the lake with 500 miles of shoreline hasn’t always been the hottest tourist destination, and one Bedford County resident has written a book called “Both Sides of The River” to detail what life was like before and during the early years of SML.
Robert DeLong, a former psychology professor at Liberty University and the author of the book, said he didn’t originally have any plans to write a book detailing his background living in Franklin County and the details of SML history. He originally took down notes from time to time to remind him to tell his grandkids about it in the future. Delong, 83, took notes for 35 years.
Some friends told him that there are a lot of people who will move to SML and not have a clue about the history behind it, plus there are few people living today who can speak about its history.
“That caused me to get more serious about it,” DeLong said.
The book details DeLong’s experiences growing up as a child in the 1940s and mid 1950s; his brother and sister attending Halesford School, which was a two-room school located beside Epworth Methodist Church; his personal thoughts when he found out that a dam was going to be created in 1960 to create SML; living in his grandmother’s house, which was located across the road from the location of the now Booker T. Washington Memorial; and much more.
It took Delong about three to four years to finish the book once he decided to sit down and work on it. He mentioned that there were some frustrating times writing it because he is more of a storyteller because of his background from teaching. He noted that his hard work was going to pay off.
“Most anything that you do that’s worthwhile at some point, even when you get through with it, will have its frustrating moments,” DeLong said.
He mentioned that he didn’t spend a particular amount of time a day writing the book because of his busy schedule, but he took every opportunity when free time presented itself.
DeLong also credited his wife, who taught English for more than 30 years and co-authored six books herself, for editing the book and making the grammatical corrections.
DeLong mentioned that his main goal was to keep the history of SML alive and fresh in the newcomer’s minds of how life was like living at the lake back in its early days.
“This book details what happened to me from 1938 until about a month before the book was published,” DeLong said.
Those interested in purchasing a copy of the book may contact DeLong by email at rnj70@shentel.net or give him a call at 434-239-5461. DeLong also will be present for a book signing at Amanda’s antique store in Moneta on July 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
