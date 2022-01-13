The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is beginning its biennial process for changing the regulations guiding recreational fishing, aquatic wildlife management and boating. New regulations will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Regulation changes have biological, sociological, administrative and economic implications. The department must assess these impacts in order to make the best possible decision about regulation changes.
To help the department more thoroughly understand and assess regulation change, the public may provide thoughts on how recommendation could impact fish populations, the recreational experience of anglers, the recreational experience of other outdoor users (hikers, campers, etc.), and the recreational experience and perceptions of farmers, residents, motorists and other citizens.
This process offers the opportunity for citizens to suggest potential regulatory changes directly to DWR during the scoping period, which will run until Feb. 19.
All items submitted will be reviewed by DWR staff, summarized and presented to DWR’s Wildlife and Boat Committee on March 23 and the full board on March 24. These presentations will occur at the DWR headquarters (7870 Villa Park Drive, Henrico, Virginia).
Items can be submitted to DWR online at http://dwr.virginia.gov/regulations or via mail at Department of Wildlife Resources, Attn: Fisheries Division – Scoping, P.O. Box 90778, Henrico, VA 23228-0778.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.