The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to allow the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue to receive funds gifted from the Andrew E. Hudson Trust, which amount to more than $400,000.
The funds, which total $402,699.38, will be used for ambulance purchases and are not intended to replace local funds.
The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue has been seeking grants from the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services in order to make purchases but would need matching local money if awarded these grants.
The gifted funds will be held until needed and can be used to match these grants instead of seeking additional money from the county. If grants are not acquired, then the funds may be used to fully fund the purchases.
