According to The Stanley Law Group in Moneta, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s alleged attempt to delay Virginia business owner and NASCAR legend Hermie Sadler’s lawsuit against Virginia failed as the judge denied Herring’s motion to transfer venue from Emporia to Richmond, denied Herring’s attempt to avoid answering Sadler’s discovery requests in the case, and required that Herring provide answers to Sadler’s questions.
Sadler had previously filed a lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia ABC in the Circuit Court for Greensville County, seeking declaratory and injunctive relief from the court to rule that SB 971 (banning skill games in Virginia), passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Northam this year, is unconstitutional; and Sadler seeks to have the skill games turned back on in convenience stores like his across the commonwealth.
According to The Stanley Law Group, the skill games ban that went into effect in Virginia on July 1, 2021, has adversely affected hundreds of small business owners (as well as convenience stores, truck stops, restaurants and bars) throughout the commonwealth.
The Stanley Law Group claims that since the filing of Sadler’s lawsuit, Mark Herring, the attorney general of Virginia, has engaged in a continuous pattern to delay and avoid answering the Sadler lawsuit, as well as refusing to engage in discovery in the case, and declining to provide information and documents to Sadler’s attorneys as required by law.
