Community Teams Come Together to Support Local Families in Need through the SML Walk to End Poverty

There’s a determined “buzz” in the air at area churches, schools, civic groups, membership organizations and neighborhood groups as the upcoming SML Walk to End Poverty, scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at SML State Park, draws near. The SML Walk to End Poverty is one of Lake Christian Ministries’ most important annual fundraisers. With a growing number of local families seeking food assistance and financial aid, this year’s Walk is vital to addressing community needs.
Church leaders have been generating donations for Lake Christian Ministries’ Walk to End Poverty for many years and they are busy organizing teams for this year’s outing. Roberta Wallace, who’s been a Team Leader for the Resurrection Striders for the past four LCM Walks, is helping build support for this year’s event. “Our team is anxious for Resurrection Parish to extend its three-year streak of raising the most funds through the Walk,” she says. “The Striders raised a record $10,297 in the 2021 Walk and we are looking to surpass that sum this year. It is fulfilling to see everyone working together to support local families in need.”
Wallace partners with Youth Group Leader Jessica DeTournillon to bring the church’s youth into the event. “The kids encourage donations from parishioners and neighbors and also staff a table at church on a weekend designated as Appeal Weekend. They are very effective at securing contributions from church members to help our neighbors in need. They also encourage adults to join them on the easy walking course on Walk Saturday,” added Wallace.
Resurrection also features a “Minute for Mission” at Masses the week before the event. Long-time Walk supporter Phil Servidea reminds fellow congregants of the importance of the event to Lake Christian Ministries’ efforts to assist those in the SML community who are struggling to make ends meet. “This year my remarks will focus on how the double whammy of prolonged inflation accompanied by curtailment of several COVID-era government food support programs has impacted the families we serve and has led to empty shelves in the LCM Food Pantry,” Servidea says.
Meanwhile, Bethlehem United Methodist Church takes a slightly different approach. “We are excited to have the opportunity to support Lake Christian Ministries’ Walk to End Poverty. As in the past, we expect to have a one of the largest groups of children and adults walking together to support this very worthwhile organization and the growing number of local families who are struggling with poverty during this difficult year,” commented Team Leaders Terry McNichol and Sara Shackelford.
Ann Davis is organizing a team from the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4344. “We are happy to help Lake Christian Ministries raise funds to assist local families who are struggling in our area. Our members help throughout the year with A Child’s Christmas, coat collections and other volunteer efforts. The Eagles are a community service organization and we are excited to partner with Lake Christian Ministries to raise funds for their services that are so important to our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet during this time of high costs,” Davis said.
Anyone wishing to form a new walking team to represent a school, church, neighborhood, civic or interest group can do so by following the easy directions online at smlwalktoendpoverty.com. This website will also direct participants who want to walk or run as individuals or join an existing team. For those who are not able to walk in the event but want to donate to support Lake Christian Ministries’ services, donations can also be made at the same website. A $1 for $1 matching challenge is provided by event sponsors for the first $25,000 donated.
