Shed burns to the ground

At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
Ambulance 14 (BCOFR) and the Fire Marshals Office also responded.
The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department stated that units arrived to find one outbuilding fully involved and already on the ground. The fire was quickly brought under control.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, Medic 14-1 on scene reported a shed on the ground. Units that responded were Wagon 7, Wagon 1, Tanker 1, Rescue 5, Medic 7-3, Medic 14-1, Ambulance 14 and County 10.
