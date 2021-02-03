Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Society Publicity Chairman George Blosser will step down after 11 years in the position. Blosser will continue to remain a member of the club but feels it’s time for new leadership.
“It was just time for new blood, new ideas to rotate out of that job,” Blosser said.
He said the decision to step down was bittersweet, as he will miss working with local media folks that he has formed relationships with.
Blosser also said his time as the publicity chairman was very pleasant throughout the years because of the people he met.
“It’s a challenging job, but it’s very rewarding,” he said.
Blosser and his wife joined the club in 2009 and from the time he joined, he stepped up into some big-time positions. Not just with publicity chairman, but as president as well. He served as president of the club from 2010-2014 before the club’s board members found someone who could take over the position permanently. Blosser said from the moment he joined the club, he “kind of just fell into it” when it came to those positions.
A fairly recent member of the club, John Seal, will step in to the role as publicity chairman. Blosser believes he will do very well, saying he gave everything he had and went over all the ins and outs of the position.
“He’s well suited to do it,” Blosser said. “I think it will be a seamless transition frankly.”
