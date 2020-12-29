Last Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced two allocations of Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants, totaling more than $6 million.
The first allocation will support two statewide projects and six regional projects that grow Virginia’s business-ready sites portfolio, provide additional capacity to expand talent pipelines in key industries, and support the growth of startup businesses engaged in coastal resiliency and life sciences initiatives.
Round four statewide grant awards include Virginia Bio Connect for $1,599,653 to benefit areas including Roanoke, and Central Virginia Community College Career and Technical Education Academy for $266,000 to benefit areas including Bedford County and Lynchburg.
The second allocation was awarded to three projects through the Economic Resilience and Recovery Program that was created by the GO Virginia Board in April to quickly deploy resources that will help communities mitigate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will leverage an additional $6.5 million in local and other non-state resources to assist with ongoing economic diversification and growth efforts throughout the Commonwealth.
“These projects leverage the assets of each region and forge innovative partnerships that will help tackle some of our most pressing challenges,” said Northam. “GO Virginia is providing exactly the kind of investment we need to move our economy forward, drive private-sector growth, and continue our progress toward an equitable and sustainable recovery in the months ahead.”
“The GO Virginia regional councils are demonstrating that we can approach our economic recovery strategically even amid this incredibly challenging year,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These awarded projects will help address the wide-ranging impacts of the pandemic while supporting job creation and new investment in high-growth sectors.”
Since the program began in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 149 projects and awarded approximately $52.2 million to support regional economic development efforts. The 24-person GO Virginia Board includes members of the governor’s cabinet, the business community and the General Assembly.
“GO Virginia has succeeded in creating a framework for strategic thinking in at the regional level,” said GO Virginia Board Vice Chair Nancy Howell Agee. “The mission of the program is perhaps even more relevant today than it was when we announced our first grant. Growing and diversifying regional economies while creating high quality jobs for Virginians is a goal we share with our partners across the Commonwealth.”
Virginia Bio Connect aims to create jobs in the bioscience industry by forming four new “BioHubs” to serve existing and emerging life science companies. Virginia Bio Connect will offer programming and collaboration with established partners and help close the talent gap by facilitating job connections, internships and network opportunities. This initiative will also create a statewide virtual entrepreneur-in-resident network that brings together experts from diverse backgrounds with life science industry expertise to support early-stage life science companies.
Central Virginia Community College has partnered with 10 regional high schools and industry stakeholders to develop career pathways training models and launch four new credentialing programs. The Career and Technical Education Academy aims to build a broader pool of job-ready talent in the region and will enable students to pursue well-defined career education that leads to high-paying job opportunities.
Additional information about the GO Virginia program is available at dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.
