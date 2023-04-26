The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission is pleased to announce that the SML Vessel Pump Out Program has been funded for the 2023 boating season. The planned program is in its 22nd year, and is a cooperative effort of TLAC, the Smith Mountain Lake Association, and the Virginia Department of Health, and the SML Vessel Pump Out Program is made possible by funding from the three agencies. Pump out services are provided by two pump out sanitation trucks that service boats each Saturday, Sunday, and holidays beginning Memorial weekend through Labor Day. Smith Mountain Lake is a designed No Discharge Zone. This is a free service offered to SML boaters. The Pump Out Program is a valuable service which emphasizesprotecting the lake’s water quality. It was initially begun as an effort to educate the public about the No Discharge Zone regulations at Smith Mountain Lake, that prohibits any vessel from discharging sewage (treated or untreated) into the lake. In addition to thePump Out program, numerous marinas around the lake offer vessel pump out services.
Boaters wishing to schedule a vessel pump out are encouraged to call 540.721.4400 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or email pumpout@sml.us.com. A Pump Out Guide is also available showing where pump out stations are located at Smith Mountain Lake. The guide can be viewed at www.tricountylakes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.