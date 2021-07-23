The bodies of two men from Glade Hill were found in North Carolina after the helicopter they were in crashed, according to authorities.
Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office is North Carolina recently confirmed the identities of the men as John Arant, 35, and Alan Arant 36.
“The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Tyrrell County Emergency Management Office, sends it’s most sincerest condolences to the Arant family during this painful time,” the sheriff’s office stated.
On Monday, July 19, the Dare County Emergency Communications was notified of an overdue helicopter flight from Virginia to Manteo. The two men in the aircraft departed from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport in Virginia and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening.
The sheriff’s office stated that emergency responders were notified after a concerned friend lost communication with the two people aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter at 6:40 p.m. Monday. A multi-agency search was initiated as a result.
After watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center were notified of the lost communication, they launched air and surface assets to search the Ablemarle Sound where the aircraft was last observed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
At 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, a good Samaritan recovered a backpack and personal belongings near the mouth of the Alligator River.
At 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, the MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew discovered helicopter debris in the water in the vicinity of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound.
By Wednesday, the Coast Guard has suspended the search for two men after Coast Guard personnel and members of responding partner agencies searched a combined area of 3,303 miles over the course of 38 hours.
“Suspending a search is one of the hardest decisions we make in the Coast Guard,” said Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, chief of response for Sector North Carolina, on Wednesday. “As a member of this unified response, I think I can safely say that this sentiment is shared by our partner agencies as well. We were able to coordinate a robust search effort by air and on the water with a dedicated team of responders. Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the two men during this incredibly difficult time.”
On Thursday, the United States Coast Guard, Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Wildlife, North Carolina Marine Patrol, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the North Carolina Emergency Management were notified that one of the occupants from the aircraft was located in the Albemarle Sound.
Responders then recovered the body of John Arant. Shortly afterward, the body of his brother, Alan Arant, who was the pilot of the aircraft, also was located.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Coast Guard-led search included the following assets and agencies:
• A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
• An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
• A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City
• N.C. Marine Patrol
• N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
• Tyrell County Sheriff’s Department
• Tyrell County Emergency Management
• Tyrell County Fire Department
• Washington County Emergency Management
• Craven County Emergency Management
• Hertford County Emergency Management
• N.C. State Highway Patrol
• Sydney Fire Department
• Tow Boat U.S. Oregon Inlet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.