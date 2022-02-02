The teen previously convicted of sexually assaulting both Scott Smith’s daughter and another female student at two Loudoun County high schools will not have to register on Virginia’s permanent adult sex offender list after the Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court modified its previous sentencing order, according to The Stanley Law Group on Thursday.
The Smith family was represented by The Stanley Law Group, which is based in Moneta.
Smith, on behalf of his wife and daughter, made the following statement:
“My wife and I are not just heartbroken about today’s ruling, we are quite frankly mad at how the justice system and the Loudoun commonwealth’s attorney have let down both our daughter, as well as the other victims of his predatory actions,” Smith stated. “The person who committed these horrible crimes against these young women will now, due to the errors of the county prosecutor, not have to bear the permanent shame at being known as a lifetime registered sex offender, as he had been originally sentenced. We are now concerned, more than ever, that this change in his legal status may put other parents’ daughters at risk of physical harm in the future. Despite today’s ruling, we continue to be committed to making sure that justice prevails in our daughter’s case, both now and in the future.”
