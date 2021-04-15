On Thursday, April 8, KEEPin’ Up with J Bohn LLC, founded by Jessica “J Bohn” Bishop, held her ribbon cutting with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce to officially welcome in the new era of her business, which implemented social media marketing partnerships and mentoring back in January.
Bishop is one of the more recognizable figures around SML, and the turnout at the ribbon cutting more than showed that. With more than 70 people showing up throughout the two-hour event, Bishop said she was quite surprised to see such a large gathering on a weekday.
“I was really excited about that. The turnout was fantastic,” she said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.