Although Christmas may be weeks away, Lake Christian Ministries’ (LCM) volunteers have been busy organizing A Child’s Christmas for a growing number of children in need. This year, many local families are struggling with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeking assistance from LCM for the first time.
LCM volunteers have been processing A Child’s Christmas applications since mid-October for children whose family income is often not enough to pay bills and never enough to buy new clothes or gifts. Parents provide the sizes and types of clothes each child needs, as well as the toys or gifts their children want for Christmas. Last year, 356 children who live in poverty in the Smith Mountain Lake area received gifts, joy and hope through this program.
This year, many of the community activities that traditionally supported the program were canceled due to the pandemic. Despite the setbacks, volunteers have found innovative ways to work with businesses and churches to make this program possible during the pandemic.
Businesses like Westlake Auto, Capps Home Building Center, Moneta Farm & Building Supply, Mama Ann’s Gifts & Goodies, and the lake area Dollar General stores are collecting toys.
Several churches, including Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Resurrection Catholic Church, Patmos United Methodist Church and Bethlehem United Methodist Church, are finding ways to manage children’s Angel Tree requests despite limited access to their facilities.
Civic and social organizations, as well as concerned individuals, are providing cash donations to help cover expenses for clothes and gifts that are not addressed by other types of community support.
Volunteers will distribute the gift bags to eligible families the Saturday morning before Christmas.
“We may be giving gifts to the children, but the joy and love we receive in return is the true Christmas blessing,” commented an LCM volunteer.
“Christmas should be a joy-filled time of year for all God’s children, rich and poor,” LCM stated.
A detailed listing of toy collection locations, as well as the businesses and organizations supporting A Child’s Christmas, is posted on the LCM website at lakechristianministries.org.
For more information or to volunteer, call LCM Volunteer Lynda Imirie at 540-493-2117. Cash donations can be sent to Lake Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 695, Moneta, 24121, with a memo: Children’s Programs.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.