Moneta Lions Club recognizes 2 SRHS grads for volunteer work

During a recent award presentation, on behalf of Lions Club International Foundation, and the Moneta Lions Club, Youth Services Chairperson Lion Gloria Guice recognized two Staunton River High School (SRHS) graduates for their “outstanding volunteer accomplishments.”
Lion Gloria presented SRHS graduates Madison Crow and Sydney Thomas with Certificates of Appreciation, along with monetary grants to further their educations based on their volunteer efforts over the past 12 months.
“Through the very trying times of the COVID-19 epidemic, both students maintained excellent course grades, plus found time to support their neighbors,” the Moneta Lions Club stated. “Miss Crow and Miss Thomas each stockpiled well over one hundred volunteer service hours each aiding the homeless, assisting with area youth projects, and worked toward community improvement.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.