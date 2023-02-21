The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour held their annual kickoff event Thursday, Jan. 19, to announce the 2023 Home Tour participating charities and their designated homes.
Board members, homeowners and charity representatives were present for the event held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish.
The eight participating charities for this year are The Agape Center, Bedford Ride, Franklin County YMCA SML, Healing Strides, Helping Hands of Franklin County, Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing, SML Good Neighbors and Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy as well as ONE Forest School being the alternate.
Charity Home Tour organizers thanked CJ’s Coffee and Sandwich Shop for donating coffee for the event.
The 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour will be held on Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 6-8, with homes located in Penhook, Union Hall, Moneta and Huddleston.
