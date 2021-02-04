The Bedford County School Board voted unanimously to move forward with the competition of fall and spring sports with some guidelines to follow.
In a 26-page recommendation guideline, the board was presented with a proposed plan to allow fall and spring sports to compete. The construction of the plan consisted of all three high school principals, athletic directors, athletic trainers, executive team, and others. The principals were also asked to gather input from teachers at their respective schools.
Acting Superintendent Julie Rogers said the collaborative plan allows for both fall and spring season to compete in a safe manner.
