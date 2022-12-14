Bedford County makes narcotics arrests

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday.
The following individuals were arrested on the following series of charges consisting of distribution and/or possession of narcotics in Bedford County:
• David Caldwell of Roanoke: distribution of schedule I or II narcotics
• Hunter Carter of Montvale: distribution of schedule I or II narcotics
• Scott Hann of Bedford: distribution of schedule I or II narcotics
• Jessica Korczynski of Goodview: possession of schedule I or II narcotics
• Cynthia Thomas of Lynchburg: distribution of schedule I or II narcotics (two counts)
• David Turner of Big Island: possession of schedule I or II narcotics
• Wendy Wilson of Bedford: distribution of schedule I or II narcotics (four counts)
In addition to the above persons, the sheriff’s office was able to identify and arrest eight other wanted people in the county on various charges.
According to arrest records, Micah Mabery of Thaxton was charged with possession of schedule I or II narcotics.
The sheriff’s office requests that anyone with information on narcotics trafficking in Bedford County contact the sheriff’s office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900, entering a tip online at http://p3tips.com or using the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
