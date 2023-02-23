Gardeners who want to get the most out of their garden space will get some helpful advice and ideas from the Grow the Good Life program offered by the Bedford Area Master Gardener Association (BAMGA).
This year’s program will be presented March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. Participants will have the option of attending either in-person or by zoom. Local vendors will be present to offer their crafts.
Three local gardeners will talk about how to get the most out of a gardener’s garden space.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
