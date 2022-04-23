The Bedford County Board of Supervisors held a special called meeting Monday, April 18, for public and council discussion on a resolution authorizing the sale of the Bedford County Nursing Home but didn’t move forward with it.
American Healthcare had offered to buy the nursing home but withdrew its offer.
County Administrator Robert Hiss opened the public hearing, which was the main reason for the meeting. Hiss talked about the struggle with locating enough staff for the residents of the facility as is and how the county “would be in the red” if the nursing home is not sold to an interested party for purchase.
Hiss mentioned how an entire wing of the facility is empty and that they (Bedford County government) must outsource for nurses and staff, thus “losing money,” according to Hiss. His concluded his speech by saying that American Healthcare withdrew their offer to purchase the facility. This was met with applause by those in attendance.
The remainder of the meeting was to discuss if the Bedford County Nursing Home needed to be sold or not. This led to a plethora of citizens voicing their concerns and pleas to not sell the facility to a private, for-profit buyer.
One of the speakers, Bill Vickery, a nurse at the nursing home, was reached for additional comments. Vickery, a nurse at the nursing home, spoke on his disapproval of the possibility of selling the facility because it is a part of Falling Creek Park and has been a part of the Bedford community since 1830.
Vickery stated that, “… I’m primarily against the sale because … private for-profit companies typically can’t provide the same level of care as nonprofits can.”
Another concern Vickery had was the possibility of the facility being sold to another provider a year or two from now, if sold to a for-profit company. Vickery said that he feels that the board is using the withdrawal of American Healthcare’s offer to not have to cast a vote right. Withdrawal was “a relief to the board,” Vickery believes.
Vickery said that “any private company that wants to buy will run into a buzzsaw of community opposition.” During the meeting, Vickery pleaded to the board to form a committee to aid the nursing home, not simply selling it.
Vickery talked about how one good thing that came out of the meeting is that it showed that the community values the nursing home and respects the land that was given to Bedford County to help people, and if it is sold, it would go against that and it should not waiver from that since it’s the county’s responsibility.
Members of the board of supervisors voiced their opinions on the matter. The board reiterated their appreciation of the public’s “passion” on this matter and how they “were not trying to pull one” on the citizens of Bedford County. For more info on this ongoing matter, contact the Bedford County Town Clerk at 540-587-6001.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.