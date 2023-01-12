Each year, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office holds Operation Christmas Joy to provide assistance for families at Christmas.
The seventh consecutive event for this program was held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Essig Center in Rocky Mount.
The official ceremony started at 4 p.m. with opening remarks from Sheriff Bill Overton, followed by families receiving clothes, toys and food for Christmas.
