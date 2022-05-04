Local master gardeners from Bedford will present classes on strawbale gardening and kokedama during the annual Herb Festival at Moneta Farm and Home Center on Moneta Road in Moneta from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 7.
Kokedama is the practice of taking the root ball of a plant and suspending it in a mud ball, which is then coated with soft green moss.
Master Gardeners from Bedford Area Master Gardeners Association will be available to answer gardening questions and advise on plant selections. Regular herbs will be available for 25 percent off.
Preregister for the classes by calling 540-297-5558. Seating is limited.
