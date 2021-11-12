Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) in Moneta is collaborating with churches, businesses, civic groups and individuals again this year in hopes to bring joy to local children through the annual “A Child’s Christmas” initiative.
This program helps ease the financial strain that many families in need face as they cannot afford holiday gifts for their children.
“Many families will have to choose between paying bills and buying Christmas gifts for their children, as most are unable to afford doing both,” explained Jane Winters, executive director of Lake Christian Ministries. “The pandemic’s growing economic impact has made it increasingly difficult for families struggling with poverty, particularly as COVID relief programs end and gas, housing, utility and food prices continue to rise.”
Parents and guardians can register children 16 and younger for toys, gifts and clothing at Lake Christian Ministries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon through Nov. 24. Last year, a record 431 children participated.
“A Child’s Christmas is truly a community effort,” Winters said. “Organizations, churches, businesses and individuals provide cash and gift donations. Lake-area business partners provide collection bins for new toys. The Moneta and Westlake libraries collect new books. LCM volunteers organize the sign-up, children assignments for those who want to help provide gifts and clothing, and the distribution to families on the Saturday before Christmas. This is truly a team effort, and successful because of everyone’s participation.”
New this year, LCM is grouping together Angel Cards for each sibling in a family for the purchase of gifts so that each child in a family will have an equal gift value on Christmas morning. To help make this holiday merry for children in need, purchase a new toy and drop it off at one of the collection locations shown below, or stop by one of Lake Christian Ministries’ Angel Card partners, also shown below, and purchase clothes or desired toys listed on the gift tag provided with information on each child in a family.
For donors who feel that purchasing gifts and clothes for multiple children is cost-prohibitive, LCM recommends choosing a family with only one or two children, or sharing the shopping with other individuals.
A Child’s Christmas 2021 collection sites are (toy collection sites) Rehab Associates, Westlake Auto, Napoli Cowboy and Dollar General Stores at Westlake, Bluewater Drive, Union Hall and Moneta in cooperation with Sea Tow; (book collection sites) Moneta Library and Westlake Library; and (Angel Card partner sites) Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Resurrection Catholic Church, Patmos United Methodist Church, Trinity Ecumenical Parish and Westlake Library.
Donations to purchase items that are not covered by other types of community support may also be made by sending a check to Lake Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 695, Moneta, VA 24121 with Children’s Programs noted on the memo line.
For more information about A Child’s Christmas program, visit lakechristianministries.org.
