Bank of Botetourt will offer its 7th Annual Taking Care of You Community Scholarship totaling $2,000.
Three total scholarships will be awarded in the amounts of $500 and two at $250. These scholarships are available to high school seniors and existing college students with a GPA of 2.5 or higher and who currently utilize Bank of Botetourt for their banking services.
To apply, applicants will need to write a two-page essay on the topic of “How has Bank of Botetourt been able to take care of your banking and financial needs?”
The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 31.
For additional information, contact Bank Education Team Representative Jon Foreman at Scholarship@BankofBotetourt.com or 540-591-5053.
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates 13 retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.
