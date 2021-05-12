The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Bedford Police Department and Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office assisted the United States Postal Inspection Service and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigate a case involving four people, who between June 2018 and January 2019 conspired to cash checks stolen from residential mailboxes.
The case concluded last week in the U.S. District Court, in which the fourth person was sentenced.
According to court documents, Justin Rosser and Kristen Knowles stole mail from residential mailboxes, altered any personal or business checks they found, and either cashed them at a bank themselves or enlisted the help of others, Amanda Thomas and Gloria Beckham, to cash the forged checks at their direction.
On occasion, members of the group presented stolen driver’s licenses to the banks to cash the checks. In all, Rosser and Knowles stole approximately $8,000. Knowles was later involved in the theft and cashing of additional checks in the fall and early winter of 2019 that netted her an additional $1,000.
On March 4, Rosser was sentenced to 36 months in prison. On April 19, Knowles was sentenced to 33 months in prison and Beckham was sentenced to 12 months and one day. On Wednesday, May 5, the last remaining defendant, Thomas, was sentenced to six months imprisonment.
Also assisting in the investigation were the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, City of Lynchburg Police Department, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney Offices of Campbell County, Amherst County, Appomattox County and Lynchburg.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.