For the first time, the Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc., has released interior design renderings that provide a more concrete vision for how its proposed multi-purpose center at Westlake Corner will look.
The nonprofit organization, which is currently raising funds to purchase the Grand Home Furnishings building, is working with Hughes Associates, a renowned architectural and engineering firm based in Roanoke, to turn the vacant building into a community gathering space for education, arts, entertainment and events.
“As we approach the purchase of this existing 40,000-square-foot building, we’re getting a jump start on planning for the three phases of interior modifications that will create the kind of multifunctional space the SML community has needed so desperately for so long,” said architect and local resident Trish England, who chairs the SML Center’s Architectural Committee.
