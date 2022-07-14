At least three cats died in a multi-building fire July 2 in Vinton, but no humans were injured.
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday, July 2, to the intersection of E. Lee Avenue and S. Pollard in the Town of Vinton, for the report of a commercial structure fire.
First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) arrived within four minutes of the call and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor of a two-story commercial building and marked it a working fire. Two commercial buildings in this area were on fire.
There were apartments above both of the commercial structures that were on fire. Eight adults from four apartments were displaced as a result from this fire. The American Red Cross was notified to assist those displaced.
As of 5:15 a.m. July 2, the fire was still active. The roof had collapsed on the main building that was on fire. Incident command was concerned that the entire building could collapse, and so some units backed up away from the building.
Due to the large presence of fire and EMS personnel and equipment and also due to the possibility of a building collapse, most of the streets in Downtown Vinton were closed and remained closed for much of the morning.
As of 9 a.m. July 2, the fire was under control but not completely extinguished. The fire originated in the location of 101 E. Lee Avenue. That building contained the business DR Music. The roof of 101 E. Lee had collapsed, and the building is a total loss.
The building, which was built in 1930, was not structurally sound, so crews awaited heavy equipment to safely demolish the building and completely extinguish the fire.
The location of 103 E. Lee Avenue contained the business of Edward Jones Investments. The roof of this building also had collapsed, and the building is considered a total loss. There was an apartment in the building, and these residents are being assisted by The American Red Cross.
The location of 107 E. Lee Avenue contains the business Rustic Creations. This building sustained some smoke damage.
The building at 206 and 208 S. Pollard Street in the Town of Vinton is one building that contains two businesses and about three apartments. This building also sustained heavy roof damage as well as smoke and water damage.
The Roanoke County building inspector was on scene to assess the structural stability of this building and others.
These residents also are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
In total, four apartments, eight adults and multiple pets have been displaced.
“We would like to thank Roanoke Fire and EMS for all of their help on this call as well as the many career and volunteer staff of Roanoke County Fire & Rescue who are continuing to work this scene,” county public safety officials stated. “We also appreciate the quick response of The American Red Cross.”
The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene to investigate and provide a damage estimate.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, responding were Company 2 Vinton, Company 1 North County, Company 6 Mt. Pleasant, Ladder 3 Cave Spring, Engine 6 Roanoke City, Ladder 1 Roanoke City, REMS Crash Truck, Medic 2 Vinton, Medic 6 Mt Pleasant and Fire Marshal’s Office.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.