A trailer that was reported stolen from the Bridgewater Area of Franklin County has been located in Roanoke, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office today, but the equipment inside is missing, and a suspect is being sought.
On Sunday, July 25, the sheriff’s office received a call about a stolen enclosed trailer that contained equipment and power tools.
Although the trailer has since been located, all of the tools and equipment were stolen from inside of the trailer.
The suspect and his vehicle can be seen in the attached images. The vehicle appears to be a grey Dodge pickup with rust damage on the back rear fender.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect or the stolen equipment may contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.