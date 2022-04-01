The need for a qualified workforce continues to be an issue for area employers, especially now post-pandemic with many businesses understaffed.
In an effort to create an opportunity to link local businesses that are actively hiring with qualified job hunters, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th Annual Job Fair outdoors on June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Public Library, located at 15583 Forest Road, Forest.
This event will be free and open to the public to attend, featuring businesses in our area that are actively hiring for employees and interns, and they will be accepting resumes in person from job seekers.
Contact Kayla Waller at 540-586-9401 for more information.
