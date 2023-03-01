New York-based quartet, The Machine, will perform a diverse mix of Pink Floyd’s extensive 16-album repertoire at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount.
The Harvester will also welcome Lady Supreme – A Diana Ross Experience at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.
Tickets for both shows start at $37 and are sold at harvester-music.com. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for both shows.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.