Can You Build a Snowman Contest winners announced

Winners of the first annual Can You Build a Snowman Contest, hosted by Franklin County Parks & Recreation, were recently announced.
Family/individual winners were:
• First Place: Mary Lynch-Pinckard
• Second Place: Lillie Hodges
• Third Place: Diane Meeks family
Other winners were:
• The Business Overall Winner was Franklin County Circuit Court.
• The Non-Profit Overall Winner was Girl Scouts.
• The School Overall Winner was Sontag Elementary School.
Winners were invited to the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by Franklin County Parks & Recreation and the Community Partnership for Revitalization held Friday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the Franklin County Courthouse.
The Benjamin Franklin Middle School band played holiday tunes, and the winners were awarded their trophies. The night concluded with the lighting of the “tree” and free hot chocolate and cookies.
