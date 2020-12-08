U-Haul Company of Virginia announced that Otter Hills Inc. signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Bedford community.
Otter Hills at 1032 Triggs Road in Bedford will offer services such as U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and on-call Saturday-Sunday. Anyone can reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (540) 587-9443 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Bedford-VA-24523/040290.
“Otter Hills partners Michael and Laura Hilbish are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Bedford County,” U-Haul Company of Virginia stated.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
U-Haul’s products are utilized by first responders, delivery companies bringing supplies to people’s homes, small businesses trying to remain afloat, college students and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.
U-Haul offers programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
Visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its team members and customers safe.
