During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, May 23, Shelly Basinger of the Public Information Office talked about the county website getting a design upgrade.
Basinger said that this upgrade is a “top priority” on the county’s strategic plan. The website building company Granicus, who built the current website layout, will oversee this upgrade. Over the years since using Granicus, “site improvement credits” have been collected that will alleviate the upgrade costs.
Basinger mentioned that two teams would need to be formed to abide with this project. The first will be a small “steering committee” that will be over making decisions on the design of the website, and the other will consist of representatives from each department of the county, who will be in charge of maintaining their department’s page on the website going forward. In the meantime, the IT department will be maintaining the website.
In discussing this upgrade, board member Tammy Parker shared her concerns with using Granicus again. Parker stated that the current website is “worse than the previous” but trusts Basinger as she leads this endeavor.
