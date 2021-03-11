The Franklin County School Board voted 5-3 Monday in favor of a revised return plan for Franklin County Public Schools.
The plan allows 146 of the seniors who are in danger of failing to return to school for in-person learning five days a week starting March 15. On March 29, all high school students will return to school five days a week.
There's more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
