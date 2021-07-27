Dustin Holdren, who is accused of attacking a realtor back in June of 2020, will have his trial in January of 2022 after appearing in court on Tuesday.
In March, his attorney asked the judge for a continuance and waived the right to a speedy trial.
Holdren faces several charges stemming from an assault on June 25, in the Mariners Landing subdivision in Huddleston. The victim was a realtor holding an open house. Those charges include attempted rape, malicious wounding and robbery, along with two counts of violation of good behavior requirements on a felony offense.
