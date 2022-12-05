Providing trusted information that Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) members can use and exemplary services they need – that is what SEC’s new vice president of member engagement and communications plans to do.
SEC’s coverage area includes parts of the Smith Mountain Lake area.
Sheena Lankford wants SEC members to “connect with their local electric cooperative,” whether it is for tips on preparing for a storm and possible outages, information about buying an electric vehicle, ways to reduce an electric bill, answers about installing solar at home and a myriad of other topics. As a member-owned cooperative, she also wants every point of contact with members to be a pleasurable experience.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.