The Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. (SMLC) recently announced it has entered into an educational development project with the Management Department at Virginia Tech’s educational development project Pamplin College of Business.
The student project was proposed by Dr. Greg Beecher, Tech’s director of talent development and a member of the SMLC Board of Directors.
“I reached out to my colleague Dirk Buengel, suggesting his students might help develop a business plan for optimal use of the SML Center, and he was extremely enthusiastic, agreeing to add it as a project for the current fall semester,” said Beecher, who chairs the Education Committee for the SMLC, a 501(c)(3) corporation working to purchase the vacant Grand Home Furnishings showroom at Westlake Corner and transform it into a multi-use facility for education, entertainment, community and tourism events.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
