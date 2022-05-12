Bank of Botetourt, which has a Smith Mountain Lake location, recently announced that its BankOn Everyday checking was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2021-2022).
The national safe account standards, co-created by consumer advocates, leading national nonprofit organizations, civic leaders and other financial institutions, designate both core and strongly recommended features that ensure low cost, high functionality and consumer safety.
The goal of Bank On is to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Key features of BankOn Everyday include no monthly cost, no overdraft or nonsufficient fund fees, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, and federal deposit insurance. BankOn Everyday provides the opportunity for unbanked or underbanked individuals to open accounts at each of Bank of Botetourt’s thirteen branch locations across the more than 2,500 square mile footprint the bank covers.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.