Insurance transitions can offer a headache of their own, but it doesn’t have to be that way. For those who are about to retire, are turning 65, or are beginning Medicare based on disability, the Bedford Public Library System invites them to a seminar at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Moneta Library.
Participants will learn how Medicare works, when to enroll in Medicare Part B and Part D, why it’s critical to enroll on time, and how the Affordable Care Act affects Medicare. The workshop will be presented by Betty Brickhouse of the Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living. It will last about 1.5 hours, and questions are welcome.
Registration is required for each participant, and seats are limited. Once spots are full, names may be added to a waitlist. Masks are recommended. Register online at bedford.librarycalendar.com.
For additional information or questions, visit www.bplsonline.org or call the Moneta/SML branch at 540-425-7004.
